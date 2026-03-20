Michael Mcnamara Sells 7,174 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total transaction of $1,363,562.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,489.66. This trade represents a 28.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vicor Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $190.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.84. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $209.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74.

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Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Vicor by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 4,634.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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