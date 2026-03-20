Insider Selling: Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) CFO Sells $76,953.24 in Stock

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) CFO Fion Wenjuan Zhou sold 22,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $76,953.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 142,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,755.08. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

NIU stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.31 million, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

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Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $96.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.24 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Niu Technologies from $3.70 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

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Niu Technologies Co, Ltd., established in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, is a leading designer and manufacturer of smart electric scooters and micro-mobility solutions. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity into its vehicles, enabling real-time monitoring of battery status, vehicle diagnostics, and location tracking through its proprietary mobile application. By leveraging lightweight materials and modular battery systems, Niu aims to deliver efficient urban transportation alternatives that reduce reliance on conventional gasoline-powered motorcycles and cars.

Niu’s product portfolio encompasses a range of electric scooters, motorcycles, and e-bikes marketed under its NQi, MQi, and UQi series.

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