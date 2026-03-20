Insider Buying: TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) CEO Buys $103,588.88 in Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) CEO John Dillon acquired 29,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $103,588.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 29,098 shares in the company, valued at $103,588.88. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Dillon also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, John Dillon acquired 70,902 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $247,447.98.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 3.2%

TACT stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. Research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 588,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 88,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 35,322 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TACT shares. Zacks Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TACT

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

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TransAct Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and distributes secure card issuance systems and embedded transactional printing solutions for a variety of industries. The company’s portfolio includes high-speed card printers, card personalization and issuance software, as well as embedded printers used in kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, lottery machines and gaming applications. TransAct’s products are built to deliver reliable, on-demand printing and secure card encoding for markets that require rapid, accurate issuance of payment cards, identification badges and tickets.

Within its secure card solutions segment, TransAct offers turnkey systems that integrate card printing, magnetic stripe encoding, smart card personalization and instant card issuance software.

Further Reading

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