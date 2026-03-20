Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $176.19 and last traded at $175.97, with a volume of 3642133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.40.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BTIG Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.17.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Masimo this week:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,984,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3,416.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,938,000 after buying an additional 1,060,292 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,096,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 620,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,619,000 after acquiring an additional 546,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,181,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,702,000 after acquiring an additional 509,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.01 and its 200-day moving average is $146.83.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo’s portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

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