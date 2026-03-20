Analysts Set Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS) Price Target at $22.70

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.70.

Several analysts recently commented on SENS shares. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 target price on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

Get Senseonics Holdings Inc. Common Stock alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SENS

Insider Activity at Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

In other Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 17,225 shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $99,732.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 651,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,696.97. This represents a 2.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,058.63. This trade represents a 17.12% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 35,708,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050,619 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $3,775,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $2,312,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 409.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,248,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,413,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 26.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,701,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,828,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SENS opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

About Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes long-term implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. The company’s primary product family is the Eversense system, which combines a small subcutaneously implanted sensor, a removable external transmitter, and companion smartphone applications to provide continuous glucose readings and alerts. Senseonics positions its technology as an alternative to wearable patch-style CGMs by offering multi-month sensor longevity and on-body vibration alerts delivered through the transmitter.

Senseonics supports clinical and commercial activities that include research and development, regulatory engagement, manufacturing and distribution, and training for healthcare providers who perform sensor insertion and removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Holdings Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics Holdings Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.