Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $999,750.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,157.10. This represents a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $997,500.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.26, for a total transaction of $1,021,300.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0%

EA stock opened at $200.69 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.15 and a 52 week high of $204.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

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Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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