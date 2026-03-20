Ransom Advisory Ltd Takes $1.33 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 134.4% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total transaction of $1,590,197.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,291.30. This represents a 49.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total value of $268,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,170. This trade represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,378 shares of company stock worth $21,228,464. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $422.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $479.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.28. The company has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $434.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

See Also

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