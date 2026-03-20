NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) CEO Sells $178,600.00 in Stock

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Montross sold 2,500 shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,891,996.88. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

NWPX stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $83.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $685.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

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NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business had revenue of $125.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NWPX Infrastructure

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 75.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NWPX Infrastructure from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NWPX Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWPX

NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile

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Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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