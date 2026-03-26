Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 339.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.15.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $241.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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