72,950 Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 206.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 112.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Core Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Core Scientific to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 6.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.45 million. Core Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

Further Reading

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