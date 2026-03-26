Erste Group Bank Has Positive Outlook of LLY FY2026 Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $34.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $34.34. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share.

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Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,221.44.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $915.71 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,013.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $961.39. The firm has a market cap of $865.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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