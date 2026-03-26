Erste Group Bank Has Positive Outlook of LLY FY2026 Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $34.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $34.34. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $915.71 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,013.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $961.39. The firm has a market cap of $865.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and a $1,313 price target, highlighting Lilly’s new employer access platform for obesity therapies and reinforcing bullish institutional support. Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight on Eli Lilly (LLY), Cites Growth Potential of New Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing GLP?1 strength is repeatedly cited as the core growth engine — multiple analyst/fund notes point to blockbuster obesity/weight?management drugs as the main revenue driver. Eli Lilly (LLY) Gained From Growth in its GLP-1 Franchises Drugs
- Positive Sentiment: Distribution expansion: Kroger pharmacies began offering Lilly’s Zepbound weight?management product with support/savings programs, improving retail access and patient uptake prospects. What Kroger (KR)’s New Zepbound Access and Premium Ice Cream Push Means For Shareholders
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress: Lilly completed a pediatric pharmacokinetic (PK) study for a next?gen diabetes candidate, de?risking a development path that could broaden the diabetes portfolio. Lilly Advances Next-Gen Diabetes Drug With Completed Pediatric PK Study
- Positive Sentiment: Retail/influencer support: Jim Cramer and other high?profile commentators continue to include LLY among top healthcare picks, adding retail momentum. Is Eli Lilly (LLY) The Best Healthcare Stock to Buy According to Jim Cramer?
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted Lilly outpaced the market in the latest session, reflecting the mix of positive headlines but not adding new catalysts. Eli Lilly (LLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/peer debate continues — analyses contrasting Lilly vs. Novo Nordisk and AbbVie focus investor attention on whether LLY’s premium multiple already prices in growth. Novo Nordisk Vs. Eli Lilly: Cheap Vs. Expensive, But No Clear Opportunity
- Negative Sentiment: Product rationalization risk: Lilly plans to phase out select insulin products across Europe by 2027 — could lower sales in that region and signals portfolio adjustments that investors should model. Eli Lilly to phase out select insulin products across Europe by 2027
- Negative Sentiment: Heightened public/policy scrutiny around GLP?1s (societal obligation debate) could lead to reputational or reimbursement pressure even as sales grow. Eli Lilly and the ‘societal obligation’ of GLP-1s
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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