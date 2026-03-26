Robinson Value Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3,290.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,728 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000.

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abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 3.6%

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $68.49 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99.

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

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