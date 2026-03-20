OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Sells $148,591.50 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Daniel Gerritzen sold 8,614 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $148,591.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 149,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,444.25. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 0.7%

KIDS stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 5.55. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.07.

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OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised OrthoPediatrics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on OrthoPediatrics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 433.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5,226.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

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OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company’s product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

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