Insider Selling: Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Sells $135,301.66 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 27,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $135,301.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,916,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,229,816.98. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Finance Corp International sold 87,041 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $462,187.71.

On Friday, March 13th, Finance Corp International sold 60,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $291,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Finance Corp International sold 24,532 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $113,828.48.

On Thursday, March 12th, Finance Corp International sold 2,839 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $13,286.52.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Finance Corp International sold 4,235 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $19,692.75.

On Monday, March 9th, Finance Corp International sold 27,767 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $126,617.52.

On Friday, March 6th, Finance Corp International sold 9,224 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $42,799.36.

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $19,691.10.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Finance Corp International sold 6,823 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $31,726.95.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Finance Corp International sold 100 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $433.00.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $421.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.46. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the third quarter worth $74,000. 9823 Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 140,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,644,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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About Lesaka Technologies

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Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

Further Reading

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