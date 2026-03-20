Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.9% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $712.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $326,673.60. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $479.93 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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