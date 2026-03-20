Paradiem LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF $DIVB

Paradiem LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 2,928.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend ETF comprises about 12.4% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paradiem LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $51,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVB. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,952,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

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iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DIVB opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $979.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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