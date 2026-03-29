Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Marker Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $1.0040 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Marker Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. On average, analysts expect Marker Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance

Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $4.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marker Therapeutics

About Marker Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of personalized T-cell immunotherapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary Maestro™ platform is designed to isolate, expand and activate a patient’s own T-cells against multiple tumor-associated antigens simultaneously. By leveraging next-generation sequencing and advanced cell processing techniques, Marker aims to overcome tumor immune evasion and deliver targeted immune responses in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Marker’s lead programs include autologous T-cell therapies engineered to recognize viral-associated and self-antigens that are overexpressed in certain cancers.

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