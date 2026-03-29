Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their market perform rating on shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $140.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Qualcomm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.14.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $127.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.27. Qualcomm has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $1,474,796. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualcomm

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth $3,145,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

(Get Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.