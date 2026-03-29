JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $19.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRRM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

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Verra Mobility Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.17 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Verra Mobility’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 967.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 439.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility

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Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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