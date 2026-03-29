ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK) Short Interest Update

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,453 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the February 26th total of 19,536 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,007 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ZJK Industrial Price Performance

NASDAQ ZJK opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. ZJK Industrial has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZJK Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZJK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZJK Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ZJK Industrial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZJK Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZJK Industrial during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ZJK Industrial by 150.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ZJK Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of ZJK Industrial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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ZJK Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers. ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is based in Shenzhen, China.

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