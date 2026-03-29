Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ:WTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ:WTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 110,983 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 26th total of 159,517 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Waton Financial Stock Up 5.7%

NASDAQ:WTF opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. Waton Financial has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

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Waton Financial (NASDAQ:WTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waton Financial

About Waton Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waton Financial stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Waton Financial Limited ( NASDAQ:WTF Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Waton Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Waton Financial Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of securities brokerage and financial technology services. It is also involved in software licensing and related support services including the licensing of trading platform app, upgrades and enhancements, maintenance, and other related services to financial institutions. The company was founded on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

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