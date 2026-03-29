CXApp (CXAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

CXApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CXAI opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.95. CXApp has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CXApp by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56,911 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CXApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CXApp during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CXApp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CXApp by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50,310 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CXApp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CXApp currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXAI

CXApp Company Profile

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CXApp Holdings, Inc develops and delivers workplace experience software designed to help enterprises manage hybrid work environments and improve employee engagement. Its flagship platform provides a mobile-first digital workplace companion that integrates space management, wayfinding, service requests, and communications. By combining Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and data-driven insights, the platform enables organizations to optimize real estate, enhance operational efficiency, and support health and safety protocols.

The CXApp platform offers a suite of features tailored to employees, visitors, and facilities teams.

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