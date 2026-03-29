Fractyl Health’s (GUTS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

GUTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Fractyl Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

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Fractyl Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GUTS opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.51. Fractyl Health has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.03.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fractyl Health will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fractyl Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fractyl Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 2,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 277,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,861,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalio Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fractyl Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalio Capital Management LP now owns 5,491,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 277,630 shares during the last quarter.

Fractyl Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fractyl Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised multi?year EPS forecasts (notably FY2026–FY2030) and trimmed near?term loss estimates while keeping a “Buy” rating and an $8.00 price target — this signals the analyst expects meaningful recovery and eventual profitability, supporting upside versus the current sub?$1 trade. HC Wainwright analyst note (MarketBeat)

HC Wainwright raised multi?year EPS forecasts (notably FY2026–FY2030) and trimmed near?term loss estimates while keeping a “Buy” rating and an $8.00 price target — this signals the analyst expects meaningful recovery and eventual profitability, supporting upside versus the current sub?$1 trade. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and an $8.00 price target, echoing the bullish analyst narrative and providing additional third?party validation of the longer?term thesis. Canaccord reaffirmation (Benzinga)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and an $8.00 price target, echoing the bullish analyst narrative and providing additional third?party validation of the longer?term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available — the company recently reported an EPS beat for Q4 (reported EPS vs. consensus), which is supportive but investors will focus on follow?up cadence, cash runway, and clinical/regulatory catalysts. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript (MSN)

Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available — the company recently reported an EPS beat for Q4 (reported EPS vs. consensus), which is supportive but investors will focus on follow?up cadence, cash runway, and clinical/regulatory catalysts. Negative Sentiment: TipRanks flagged “significant compliance risks” under global anti?corruption and sanctions laws after a new risk disclosure — legal/compliance issues can slow partnerships, delay commercial progress, or increase remediation costs, creating downside risk and adding near?term uncertainty. Compliance risk disclosure (TipRanks)

Fractyl Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company’s lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

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