Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

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Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 17,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $284,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 282,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,662. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 35,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $580,767.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,744.50. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Key Denali Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Denali Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA approval of AVLAYAH — AVLAYAH received FDA approval as a brain?targeting therapy for Hunter syndrome, giving Denali its first approved commercial asset and creating a clear commercialization pathway. Denali Wins FDA Nod for Hunter Syndrome Drug, Stock Up

FDA approval of AVLAYAH — AVLAYAH received FDA approval as a brain?targeting therapy for Hunter syndrome, giving Denali its first approved commercial asset and creating a clear commercialization pathway. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $42 and kept an overweight rating — a large revision implying ~131% upside vs. the current price, signaling strong sell?side confidence post?approval. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $42 and kept an overweight rating — a large revision implying ~131% upside vs. the current price, signaling strong sell?side confidence post?approval. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its target to $40 and reiterated a buy — another high target reflecting elevated expectations for AVLAYAH’s commercial prospects. Benzinga

Goldman Sachs raised its target to $40 and reiterated a buy — another high target reflecting elevated expectations for AVLAYAH’s commercial prospects. Positive Sentiment: Stifel, BTIG, HC Wainwright, Robert W. Baird also raised targets and/or ratings — most moved targets into the $32–$42 range and maintained buy/outperform views, adding upward pressure on the stock. (Sources include Benzinga and TickerReport.) Benzinga TickerReport

Stifel, BTIG, HC Wainwright, Robert W. Baird also raised targets and/or ratings — most moved targets into the $32–$42 range and maintained buy/outperform views, adding upward pressure on the stock. (Sources include Benzinga and TickerReport.) Neutral Sentiment: Company discussion/transcript on commercial launch plans — management provided details on launch timing, supply and go?to?market strategy in a call/transcript, helping investors assess execution risk but not immediately changing fundamentals. Denali Discusses FDA Approval and Commercial Launch Plans for AVLAYAH (Transcript)

Company discussion/transcript on commercial launch plans — management provided details on launch timing, supply and go?to?market strategy in a call/transcript, helping investors assess execution risk but not immediately changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Wider media coverage — outlets (MSN, Business Insider, Seeking Alpha) reported the FDA approval and will likely broaden investor and clinician awareness; coverage supports sentiment but execution and uptake remain the next items to watch. MSN Business Insider

About Denali Therapeutics

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Denali Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali’s approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali’s lead programs is an orally delivered leucine?rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease, and an anti?TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer’s patients.

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