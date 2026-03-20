ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on April 10th

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

ATN International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of -2,750.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.32) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -343.8%.

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ATN International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. ATN International has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

About ATN International

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.The business had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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ATN International, Inc (NASDAQ: ATNI) is a diversified provider of telecommunications services that operates through a combination of wireless, wireline and broadband networks. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, the company offers a range of voice and data solutions to residential, commercial and wholesale customers. Its core offerings include long-distance voice services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet access and network infrastructure solutions.

Through its business segments, ATN delivers tailored communications products to underserved markets across the Caribbean, Latin America, parts of the Pacific and select rural regions of the United States.

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