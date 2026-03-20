ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (ELFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.54.

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The ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the performance of the underlying index, which focuses on companies involved in the electrification infrastructure sector.

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