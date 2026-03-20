Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I $BACQ

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,614 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I were worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% during the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 120,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $468,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 21,750.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 49,809 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $916,000.

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Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ BACQ opened at $7.85 on Friday. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I ( NASDAQ:BACQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company does not presently have operations of its own and intends to seek opportunities primarily in sectors where its sponsor, Bleichroeder & Co, holds expertise, including financial services, industrials and technology.

The company’s strategy involves raising capital through an initial public offering (IPO) to finance acquisition targets and working closely with management teams to drive growth and operational improvements.

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