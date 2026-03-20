Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

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