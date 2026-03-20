Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,224 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Exelon by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,008.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.93.

Exelon Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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