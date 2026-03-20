Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,690 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 168,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Leerink Partners downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,073,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,021,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,613,085.80. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure?based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company’s lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

See Also

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