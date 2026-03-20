Citigroup Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $125.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLTR. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

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Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $61.87 and a one year high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Dollar Tree

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Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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