T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $225.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.30.

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T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.0%

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $206.59 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $227.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,501.80. This trade represents a 76.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 891,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Community Bank grew its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

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T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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