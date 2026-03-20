Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTR. Zacks Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.11.

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Nutrien Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE NTR opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. Nutrien has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Nutrien by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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