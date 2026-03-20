Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $78.42

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.4167.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Evercore lowered Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Argus cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hologic Stock Up 0.2%

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 72.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,340,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,828 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 20.0% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 437,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 82,894 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Hologic by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 172,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. Hologic has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). Hologic had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

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Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

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