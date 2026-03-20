Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SEI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Glj Research initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:SEI opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.13. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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