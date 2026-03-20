Zacks Research Downgrades UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) to Hold

UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

UOL Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UOLGY opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. UOL Group has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

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About UOL Group

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UOL Group Limited is a Singapore-based diversified property company with core activities in real estate development, hospitality operations and asset management. The company develops residential, commercial and mixed-use projects, and holds investment properties in strategic locations across Singapore and other Asia-Pacific markets. Its real estate portfolio encompasses condominiums, office towers and retail spaces, reflecting a focus on urban regeneration and integrated community living.

In property development, UOL Group has delivered a range of landmark projects, from city-fringe residential estates to high-end commercial complexes.

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