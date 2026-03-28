Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMST) Short Interest Update

Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 168,233 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the February 26th total of 88,049 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

IMST traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $10.29. 20,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,339. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of -5,274.22 and a beta of -5.04. Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMST – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.64% of Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide current income. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) common stock and employs an option income strategy by writing (selling) call options on MSTR to generate additional income.

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