Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antofagasta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta Company Profile

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $45.38 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $61.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04.

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta PLC, trading on the London Stock Exchange and as ADRs on the OTC market under the symbol ANFGF, is a leading Chilean copper producer with integrated exploration and mining operations. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and sale of copper concentrates, cathodes and related by-products such as molybdenum. Its core assets include the Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya and Zaldivar mines, which leverage advanced technologies and large-scale infrastructure to optimise productivity and resource recovery.

Founded in the late nineteenth century as a regional railway operator, Antofagasta has transitioned into a global mining group with a diversified portfolio of operations and investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.