Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.2% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $613,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Positive Sentiment: Early strength ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s remarks lifted futures briefly, showing there was still demand for index exposure before the later pullback. Article Title

Early strength ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s remarks lifted futures briefly, showing there was still demand for index exposure before the later pullback. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks primer outlines IVV’s long-term, passive S&P 500 exposure — useful context for buy-and-hold investors but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

A Zacks primer outlines IVV’s long-term, passive S&P 500 exposure — useful context for buy-and-hold investors but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The S&P index owner’s move to license 24/7 perpetual futures on a crypto exchange is a structural market development that could extend trading hours/liquidity for the index over time, but it’s not an immediate driver for IVV performance. Article Title

The S&P index owner’s move to license 24/7 perpetual futures on a crypto exchange is a structural market development that could extend trading hours/liquidity for the index over time, but it’s not an immediate driver for IVV performance. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch warns “considerable damage” beneath the market surface as oil surges and the Iran conflict continues, elevating input-cost and geopolitical risk for S&P 500 sectors and pressuring index performance. Article Title

MarketWatch warns “considerable damage” beneath the market surface as oil surges and the Iran conflict continues, elevating input-cost and geopolitical risk for S&P 500 sectors and pressuring index performance. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its 2026 year-end S&P 500 target (7,200 from 7,500), flagging market complacency and the risk that oil supply shocks and demand weakness are underpriced — a direct negative for index ETFs like IVV. Article Title

JPMorgan cut its 2026 year-end S&P 500 target (7,200 from 7,500), flagging market complacency and the risk that oil supply shocks and demand weakness are underpriced — a direct negative for index ETFs like IVV. Negative Sentiment: Hot PPI data combined with an oil spike tightened the Fed outlook and knocked stocks lower as investors re-priced the path for rates and growth — a key driver behind the S&P pullback that hits IVV. Article Title

Hot PPI data combined with an oil spike tightened the Fed outlook and knocked stocks lower as investors re-priced the path for rates and growth — a key driver behind the S&P pullback that hits IVV. Negative Sentiment: Intraday futures and technical pieces note the S&P and Nasdaq approaching support as volatility contracts — underscoring that the immediate market structure has weakened and IVV is vulnerable to further downside if support breaks. Article Title

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $660.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $726.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $687.55 and a 200-day moving average of $679.58. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $700.97.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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