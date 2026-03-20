Bank of America Cuts Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $139.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RYTM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

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Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 2.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 266.56% and a negative net margin of 103.57%.The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $502,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 160 shares in the company, valued at $14,329.60. This represents a 97.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,512 shares in the company, valued at $11,190,445.12. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,955 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,996,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,313 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,666,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,618,000 after purchasing an additional 985,478 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 918,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,513,000 after purchasing an additional 639,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,417,000.

More Rhythm Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA approval for a new indication — The FDA approved IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) for patients with acquired hypothalamic obesity, making it the first and only approved therapy for this rare, difficult?to?treat condition; this expands the commercial opportunity and is the primary catalyst for the stock rally today. FDA Approval Release

FDA approval for a new indication — The FDA approved IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) for patients with acquired hypothalamic obesity, making it the first and only approved therapy for this rare, difficult?to?treat condition; this expands the commercial opportunity and is the primary catalyst for the stock rally today. Positive Sentiment: Some broker price targets remain elevated — An American Banking News aggregation shows broker price targets (one cited at $133.19), which supports upside narratives among buy?side holders. Broker PT Coverage

Some broker price targets remain elevated — An American Banking News aggregation shows broker price targets (one cited at $133.19), which supports upside narratives among buy?side holders. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trims price target but keeps a Buy — HC Wainwright lowered its PT to $100 (from $110) and continues to rate RYTM a Buy, which tempers the bullish view though still implying upside from current levels. Coverage Note

HC Wainwright trims price target but keeps a Buy — HC Wainwright lowered its PT to $100 (from $110) and continues to rate RYTM a Buy, which tempers the bullish view though still implying upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation commentary after share weakness — Coverage pieces are reassessing valuation given recent volatility and long?term returns; useful context for investors thinking about entry points. Valuation Article

Valuation commentary after share weakness — Coverage pieces are reassessing valuation given recent volatility and long?term returns; useful context for investors thinking about entry points. Negative Sentiment: Late?stage trial failure for a lead indication — Rhythm reported a late?stage weight?loss trial setback for IMCIVREE in certain rare obesity populations, a development that previously drove shares lower and raises questions about broader label expansion and near?term upside. Trial Failure Report

Late?stage trial failure for a lead indication — Rhythm reported a late?stage weight?loss trial setback for IMCIVREE in certain rare obesity populations, a development that previously drove shares lower and raises questions about broader label expansion and near?term upside. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms issue pessimistic forecasts / lower expectations — Bank of America and RBC published negative outlooks, and Citizens JMP and Needham also lowered expectations; these analyst moves increase downward pressure and suggest elevated near?term volatility. Bank of America Forecast RBC Forecast Citizens JMP Needham

Multiple firms issue pessimistic forecasts / lower expectations — Bank of America and RBC published negative outlooks, and Citizens JMP and Needham also lowered expectations; these analyst moves increase downward pressure and suggest elevated near?term volatility. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered near?term EPS estimate — The firm reduced its Q3 2027 EPS forecast (to $0.33 from $0.42), signaling tempered near?term revenue/earnings visibility despite the approval and ongoing commercialization work.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin?4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

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