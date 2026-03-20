KeyCorp Cuts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $195.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PTC from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.08.

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PTC Stock Up 0.4%

PTC stock opened at $150.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.04. PTC has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.44 million. PTC had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total transaction of $38,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,803.10. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,375.96. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in PTC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in PTC by 37.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key PTC News

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

About PTC

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PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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