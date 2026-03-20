PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.0769.
A number of research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.
PTC News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: PTC announced a partnership to integrate its Onshape CAD platform with NVIDIA’s Isaac Sim to accelerate robot design and testing—this expands PTC’s addressable market in robotics and reinforces its positioning in simulation/AI workflows. PTC teams up with Nvidia to speed robot design testing
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting PTC’s refocus on core software, a tie-up with NVIDIA and share buybacks has boosted investor sentiment—buybacks can support the share price and a tighter focus on software can improve margins and recurring revenue profile. PTC Refocuses On Core Software With NVIDIA Tie Up And Buybacks
- Positive Sentiment: Reports show PTC is leveraging AI both to enhance products and to boost internal efficiency—an important positive given investor appetite for practical AI applications that deepen product differentiation. PTC Inc (PTC) leveraging AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays initiated coverage on PTC (coverage increases visibility and liquidity); the initiation itself is informational and may have limited immediate directional impact absent a strong buy/sell stance. Barclays Initiates Coverage on PTC
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces assessing PTC’s valuation after a ~12% YTD share decline provide context for investors evaluating whether the pullback offers a buying opportunity versus risks. Assessing PTC (PTC) Valuation After A 12% Year To Date Share Price Decline
- Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt trimmed its price target from $200 to $190 but kept a Buy rating—this is a modest downgrade to upside assumptions but still indicates confidence in the story. Rosenblatt lowers price target
- Negative Sentiment: A PTC director (Corinna Lathan) sold 675 shares at about $157 each; insider selling can be perceived negatively by investors, though the sale size is small relative to institutional holdings. Insider Selling: PTC Director Sells 675 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp and other analysts have lowered price targets in recent weeks (e.g., KeyCorp cut its target to $195), which narrows perceived upside and may cap near-term gains until execution or growth signals re-accelerate. KeyCorp Lowers PTC Price Target
PTC Price Performance
PTC opened at $150.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $219.69.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.44 million. PTC had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at PTC
In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $106,137.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,375.96. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total transaction of $38,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,803.10. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 2,257.1% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PTC
PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.
Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.
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