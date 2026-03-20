OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target Raised to $2.40

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.10 to $2.40 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OPAL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.91.

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OPAL Fuels Stock Down 2.5%

OPAL opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). OPAL Fuels had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm had revenue of $99.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPAL Fuels

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OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ: OPAL) is a publicly traded company headquartered in San Diego, California, specializing in the production, distribution and dispensing of renewable natural gas (RNG) for heavy-duty transportation. The company operates a network of RNG fueling stations across California, offering fleets of trucks, transit buses and logistics providers a low-carbon alternative to conventional diesel without requiring significant changes to existing vehicle technology or fueling infrastructure.

OPAL Fuels sources organic byproducts from dairy farms, landfills and food-processing facilities, converting methane-rich biogas into pipeline-quality RNG through a series of anaerobic digestion and gas-upgrading processes.

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