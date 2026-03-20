UBS Group Cuts Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $13.00

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SDGR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrodinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

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Schrodinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $900.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.57. Schrodinger has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $27.63.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.57. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 40.37%.The business had revenue of $87.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schrodinger will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $47,263.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 330,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,937.84. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,340 shares of company stock worth $200,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schrodinger by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 5,025.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrodinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

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