Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $167.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.7778.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Silicon Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $201,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,907. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 43.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2,804.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after buying an additional 96,404 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 97,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $205.78 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $208.84. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -103.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.26.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $208.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

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Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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