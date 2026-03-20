Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $184.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Group Walters bought 6,459,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $7,751,967.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 13,509,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,967.60. The trade was a 91.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Vultaggio sold 29,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $72,780.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,779 shares in the company, valued at $380,972.97. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $113,417. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for oncology. Leveraging a proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform, the company designs selective inhibitors aimed at critical cancer targets. Zentalis’ research and development efforts center on delivering differentiated therapies that address unmet medical needs in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead product candidate, ZN-c3, is an orally administered inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 interaction, currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials for advanced solid tumors and hematologic cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.