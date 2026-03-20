Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $12.59 Million Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,019 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of ATI worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ATI during the second quarter worth about $146,726,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ATI by 15.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,633,000 after buying an additional 1,080,201 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ATI by 153.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,785,000 after buying an additional 929,333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ATI by 552.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after buying an additional 609,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,147,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,349,000 after acquiring an additional 436,131 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Zacks Research raised ATI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $147.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $168.14.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.81%.The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,414. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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