Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Liberty Broadband worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 44,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $2,546,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,295. This trade represents a 69.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company’s primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

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