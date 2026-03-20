Target Corporation $TGT Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20,825.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Target by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1,113.8% in the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm set a $88.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.32.

Target Trading Down 0.4%

TGT opened at $114.61 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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