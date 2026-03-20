Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

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Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $482.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $497.55 and its 200-day moving average is $591.13. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $615.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

More Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Spotify rolled out a Windows “Exclusive Mode” / bit?perfect playback aimed at audiophiles — a product differentiator that could support higher engagement and premium conversion among high?value users. Article Title

Spotify rolled out a Windows “Exclusive Mode” / bit?perfect playback aimed at audiophiles — a product differentiator that could support higher engagement and premium conversion among high?value users. Positive Sentiment: Wear OS app update introduces a refreshed interface and gesture controls, improving UX on wearables and potentially boosting on?device listening and retention. Article Title

Wear OS app update introduces a refreshed interface and gesture controls, improving UX on wearables and potentially boosting on?device listening and retention. Positive Sentiment: Some sell?side analysts (e.g., Jefferies) see near?term upside — citing upcoming Q1 results, an analyst day and potential margin beat that could prompt upward estimate revisions. Article Title

Some sell?side analysts (e.g., Jefferies) see near?term upside — citing upcoming Q1 results, an analyst day and potential margin beat that could prompt upward estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Leaks indicate Spotify is preparing XR smart?glasses support and other device initiatives — a product expansion with longer?term upside but uncertain near?term revenue impact. Article Title

Leaks indicate Spotify is preparing XR smart?glasses support and other device initiatives — a product expansion with longer?term upside but uncertain near?term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Investor anxiety over a posted Form 144 / proposed sale notice plus recent analyst downgrades has increased perceived near?term supply risk, weighing on the stock despite solid fundamentals. Reports also note a small regulatory fine in Türkiye — all of which can pressure sentiment. Article Title

Investor anxiety over a posted Form 144 / proposed sale notice plus recent analyst downgrades has increased perceived near?term supply risk, weighing on the stock despite solid fundamentals. Reports also note a small regulatory fine in Türkiye — all of which can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Spotify acknowledged a glitch that caused some Premium users to hear ads — a reputational / churn risk that can raise near?term subscription concerns until fully resolved. Article Title

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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